Drake Shoots Hoops With Chrome Hearts Owner, His Dad Tells Fan To “Keep F***ing”

A new clip of Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, has been circulating recently. In the clip, a fan calls out to the father as he exits a vehicle, asking him a strange question. “Do you think I’m pretty enough to have a child one day?” the supporter asks him. “Keep f***ing,” Graham then responds candidly. The awkward interaction has social media users praising him for his straightforward tip.

Drake, on the other hand, was recently spotted shooting hoops with one of the owners of the luxury brand Chrome Hearts. He and Laurie Lynn Stark go head to head in a friendly competition as shown in a new clip. Drake has previously collaborated with the brand to promote his 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy.

Drake’s Dad Gives Some Candid Advice

Drake is currently on his “It’s All A Blur” tour alongside 21 Savage. Recently, he shared some new details of what the two of them have in the works. He’s been teasing his new For All The Dogs LP for some time now, but fans have heard little of 21 Savage’s latest venture. Drake told his crowd at a recent show that “Both albums [are] on the way.” The artist’s claim has fans eagerly-awaiting the two projects, and anticipating more information.

At one of Drake’s other recent tour stops, a fan threw a bra at him during the performance, prompting him to inspect the garment. The well-endowed fan, later confirmed to be Veronica Correia, was then discovered by internet sleuths. The 21-year-old recently told TMZ that she was confident her gesture would get the artist’s attention. “I just knew he was gonna pick it up if I threw it right at his feet. There was no way he was gonna walk by it,” she explained. She also went on to reveal that amid the ordeal, she’s gotten noticed by Playboy, who reportedly reached out to her for a collaboration.

