Drake Says He And 21 Savage Both Have Albums On The Way

For weeks Drake has been teasing a new album during live shows on the It’s All A Blur tour. Last month he dropped a new poetry book called Titles Ruin Everything. The book was announced alongside the announcement of a new album. Very little is known about the album other than its name, For All The Dogs. But the rapper brings it up repeatedly at new live shows, first saying that the album was coming “later this summer” before updating that projection to it dropping within a few months. Fans have learned to keep a close ear to anything Drake says during his shows now that he has a reputation for teasing them with news.

After an announcement at a recent show, it seems Drake may not even be the only artist on his own tour with an album coming soon. During a show last night, he took the opportunity to speak to the fans once again. After shouting out his touring buddy 21 Savage he said something that interested everyone. “Both albums on the way,” he said while motioning between him and the “a lot” rapper. The news is extra interesting given that 21 Savage hadn’t even confirmed he was working on an album. He also hadn’t done any drumming up of speculation the way For All The Dogs has been teased for weeks. Regardless, fans are now salivating for more information on either project.

Drake Announces 21 Savage Album Coming Soon

It seems like almost everyone in rap has been involved in Drake’s new tour in some way or another. In the past few weeks Lil Yachty, J. Cole, and Chance The Rapper have joined the trapper on stage at various points. Even more stars like GloRilla and Sexyy Red attended stops on the tour. The latter had a particularly interesting time as photos of her and Drake caught a lot of attention afterward.

