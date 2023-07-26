Drake Shares Heartwarming Moment With His Mother, Teases Bad Bunny Collab

Drake left fans in tears on Tuesday night after sharing a heartwarming moment with his mother on stage at Madison Square Garden. The Canadian rapper, who launched the It’s All A Blur tour last month, has brought out a number of guests to his concert, from athletes like Aaron Judge to good friends like Lil Yachty. However, the rapper’s latest tour date in New York City saw his mother joining him on stage for an incredibly adorable moment that spoke volumes about Drizzy’s ascent to fame.

As Drake opened up his set with Take Care cut, “Look What You’ve Done,” Sandra Graham joined him on stage as he read lyrics out of his notebook. The rapper previously brought out an actor who would sit on the couch and pass him his pad as he kicked off the show. However, Sandra’s presence added a personal touch, especially since Drake dedicated “Look What You’ve Done” to his mother and his uncle Steve. After he wrapped up his verse, Sandra Graham began to tear up before the two exchanged a hug.

Drake & Sandra Graham’s Moment

Drake’s love for his mother has been well-documented throughout his career. Although “Look What You’ve Done” stands as one of his greatest tributes to his mother, the rapper continued to pay homage to her across his discography. On If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, he dived into his relationship with Sandra and his father, Dennis, on the record “You & The 6.” Scorpion highlight, “Sandra’s Rose” similarly reflects their relationship.

Drizzy’s latest concert marks the second of three shows in New York City. The rapper will perform at MSG again tonight (July 26th) before heading off to Washington and Philadelphia to close out the month. Then, he’ll take the tour to Milwaukee and Memphis before performing four nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Drake’s tour. Check out his heartwarming moment with Sandra Graham above.

