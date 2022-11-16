For over 10 years, Drake’s blessed fans with music to live their lives by. Whether it’s his breakout mixtape, So Far Gone, or an album like Honestly Nevermind that took fans by surprise, he’s crafted a wide discography within the span of a decade.

TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 11: Drake attends a preseason NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena on October 11, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Prior to the release of Her Loss, he delivered a surprise lecture at Florida International University. During the lecture, Drake fielded questions from students and shared some insight into his creative process. “God’s Plan,” for instance, wasn’t intended to be an anthem of positivity.

“Sometimes you forget like the biggest hits or… what seems like the easiest ones really weren’t that easy,” Drake said. “Even ‘God’s Plan’ is like another example of a song that I still feel has great integrity. It’s not like a corny song. Obviously, a lot of people associate it with the video. Like, assume that it’s this positive, uplifting song. But I remember I wrote that song, for like, my dawgs. That was, like, for the guys. We were turning up. I felt like I was talking crazy on there and all of a sudden, it became a motivational record. I was like, ‘I don’t know if they read the lyrics.'”

In addition to speaking on the success of “God’s Plan,” Drake also revealed his favorite songs in his catalog, both of which appear on Views.

“I think that ‘Feel No Ways’ and ‘Fire & Desire’ is one of my favorite songs, too,” he said.

In related news, Drake and 21 Savage’s new album, Her Loss debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 this week with the highest debut for a hip-hop album in 2022. The album moved 404K units, topping Taylor Swift, who ultimately beat out both Drake and 21 for the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Nonetheless, Her Loss produced eight records that debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 this week.