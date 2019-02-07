views
- MusicDrake Records Himself Singing Along To One Of His Old SongsFans seemed to love how much he loves his own music. By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsDrake Shifted The Sound Of Pop Music On "One Dance"It's been seven years since Drake released "One Dance" ft. WizKid & Kyla.By Aron A.
- Pop Culture"You People" Netflix Trailer Expertly Roasts Drake's "Views" EraThe forthcoming Netflix Original film stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London, among other famous faces.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Reveals His Two Favorite Songs In His DiscographyDrake discusses "God's Plan" and his two favorite songs in his discography. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Surprise Drops "Huge Fan Of Your Old Stuff" Merch Featuring Old Album CoversDrake is selling merch for fans who want the old Drizzy back.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicFredo Bang Weighs In On Debate Between Drake's "Views" and "Take Care"Fredo Bang says that Drake's "Views" is better than "Take Care."By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Celebrates His "Certified Classics" With Nostalgic ArtworkDrake reflects on his run from "Thank Me Later" to "Certified Lover Boy" with the help of artwork from Zimbabwean artist HulioDraws.By Joshua Robinson
- Numbers6ix9ine Is YouTube's Most-Viewed Rapper Of 2020, Beating NBA YoungboyTekashi 6ix9ine, Youngboy Never Broke Again, and Eminem reportedly were the top three rappers of the year on YouTube.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Predicts "Certified Lover Boy" Will Be Hated OnWith "Certified Lover Boy" on the horizon, Drake takes a moment to brace himself for haters while defending the oft-attacked "Views." By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersFuture & Drake's "Life Is Good" Hits Major MilestoneDespite the title having aged rather interestingly, Drake and Future's "Life Is Good" has officially surpassed one billion views on YouTube. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersMeek Mill Says "Numbers Do Lie," 6ix9ine ReactsFollowing the controversy surrounding "TROLLZ" YouTube count, Meek Mill suggests that there are a lot of artists buying views.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's "GOOBA" Becomes Fastest Video To Reach 100 Million Views On YoutubeTekashi 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" just became the fastest video by an American artist to reach 100 million views on Youtube, beating Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.By Lynn S.
- Numbers6ix9ine Just Broke Eminem's Youtube Debut Record With "GOOBA"Tekashi 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" has garnered the most views in 24 hours for a hip hop video in Youtube's history, breaking Eminem's previous record with "Killshot" in 2018.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Shares Clip Of Himself Recording "Feel No Ways" In The StudioDrake released "Views" back in 2016, an album that featured many of his hit singles and the track "Feel No Ways."By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake's "Toosie Slide" Reportedly Breaks Insane Record On TikTokDrake's "Toosie Slide" dance challenge just became the "fastest music trend" in TikTok history, according to reports.By Lynn S.
- RandomPornHub Sees Spike In Viewership Following Coronavirus OutbreakThe Coronavirus outbreak appears to have benefited PornHub. By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled Reminds Us Of Drake's Success With "Views" While In TorontoDJ Khaled used a little bit of comedy to let us know that Drake will always be the king of Toronto, Canada.By Keenan Higgins
- Original ContentDrake Track Bracket: Vote For Drizzy's Best Song EverDrake fans, it's time to do the impossible. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesBreaking Bad's "El Camino" Movie Gets 6.5 Million Viewers Upon ReleaseBig moves.By Aida C.
- MusicBlueface Nabs His 1st-Ever Top 20 Chart Topper With "Thotiana Remix"Is Blueface showing us a little staying power?By Devin Ch
- MusicOzuna Surpasses Justin Bieber With 7 YouTube Videos Over The Billion MarkOzuna boasts the greatest tally of billion-view YouTube vids.By Devin Ch