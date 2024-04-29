Drake Celebrates Eight Years Of "Views" Via Instagram Walk Down Memory Lane

Someone who creates a bountiful amount of hype surrounding every release is Drake. Perhaps hip-hop's greatest pop star, the Canadian hitmaker's albums and their rollouts are an event. Even when one of his projects are viewed as mediocre, the buzz around them is massive. One of those albums that was not and is still not liked by critics in particular is Views. The main critique around his seventh offering is that it is too inconsistent overall and bloated. Regardless, a lot of fans have this album high on the list amongst the rest of his decorated discography. To recognize all of the love Drake got for Views, he decided to celebrate the album's anniversary.

The Boy showed love to his now eight-year-old LP via an Instagram walk down memory lane. Drizzy captioned the 10-picture photo dump with, "Views April 29." He shared images of early promotional content, as well as random images from the winter in Toronto in which he recorded the album. Fans in the comments section were reminiscing about how this album has impacted them since its release eight years ago today.

Drake Had A Winner With Views

"Top 2 not 2… this album changed the game," one fan boldly claims. "ICONIC TIME. CLASSIC. 🏆🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🏆," writes another. Even Drake feels this is top-tier stuff. HipHopDX dug up old quotes from him speaking about how elite of a job he did with Views. "This album is probably my highest level of vocal performance," he told Zane Lowe. That belief seemed to ring true for fans at the time, because this is still his best-performing album in terms of first week sales by quite a fair margin.

