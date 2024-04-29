"Views" By Drake Turns 8: "Still Here" Will Always Be The Legend's Mantra

One thing about Drake is that he is always going to remain standing no matter what. Over the last month or so, that rings true, especially after Kendrick Lamar decided to choose violence on "Like That." A lot of people feel that he is currently on top right now against everyone who checked him after his "Push Ups" response. Some have even gone as far as to say that Lamar will not be able to top him. Even if you are not the biggest fan of his, you have to admit that he always finds a way to maintain his stature in hip-hop. In fact, Drake even feels the same way on "Still Here."

"Based on what I got, it's hard to think that He don't hear me / Hitting like that 30 on my jersey, man, I'm gifted," Drake raps on the now eight-year-old track. Yes, Views, the fourth studio album from The Boy, has now hit that mark today. It remains at the top in terms of first week sales numbers, raking in an absurd 852,000 copies. Additionally, it still sits firmly at 80th on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, five spots up from last week. If you do the math, it has now been somewhere on the list for 414 weeks.

Read More: Diddy Fires Back At Aubrey O’Day For "The Downfall Of Diddy" Allegations

Relisten To "Still Here" By Drake

Furthermore, it is one of eight Drake projects to still be on somewhere on the chart. He might really be remembered as the Iron Man of hip-hop for the reasons we mentioned, but also for how his albums seem to always stand the test of time. His ability to craft easily accessible rap and pop crossovers are not skills that everyone has. He truly is the Michael Jackson of the genre.

What are your thoughts on "Still Here" by Drake? Is this the best song from Views, why or why not? Where do you rank this album amongst the rest of his discography and why? What songs do you revisit the most? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girls all in my bed and they don't trip off first impressions

Girls all in your bed and they just ask a hundred questions

I can't f*** with you no more cause you be actin' extra

Do your favorite rapper like my son, like my son though

Nothing mutual about my funds, 'bout my funds though

All you n****s fightin' over crumbs, where the bread at?

Read More: Doja Cat's Fur Coat And Suitcase Look Leaves Fans Divided