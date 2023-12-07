Drake Records Himself Singing Along To One Of His Old Songs

Drake is no stranger to having goofy videos of himself circulating around the internet. Despite being one of the biggest artists in the world, he's maintained his sense of humor. He also associates with plenty of funny friends like Lil Yachty. Now in a new video that once again has fans cracking jokes, Drizzy sings along to one of his old songs. The video is filmed from an uncomfortably close angle and features the rapper singing along to his Views classic "Feel No Ways."

Some fans in the comments stood up for his right to celebrate his music. "Bro hast missed since 2008 or whenever he got in the game thats wild," one of the top comments on the post reads. "He’s enjoying his own music, that’s how every artist should feel about their own work," another agrees. Others talk about how much they miss Drake's Views era and how they similarly love "Feel No Ways." Check out the full video and various fan reactions to it below.

Drake Singing Along To "Feel No Ways"

Last month, Drake released his Scary Hours 3 EP as an extension of his For All The Dogs album. The EP helped the project return to the top spot on the Billboard 200. But the project also cracked open some old beefs Drizzy has been involved with in a while. On top of a bar about Joe Budden's response to For All The Dogs the project also featured shots at frequent foe Pusha T and friend, turned enemy Kanye West. All of the tracks from the EP debuted on the Hot 100 in the week following the projects release. "You Broke My Heart" is still sticking around this week at number 58.

Between the album and EP Drake had an extremely impressive 2023. His incredibly impressive Spotify Wrapped numbers made the rounds online showing that his music was streamed more than 11 billion times by more than 195 million fans. What do you think of Drake sharing of video of himself singing along to his old music? Let us know in the comment section below.

