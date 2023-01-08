Not all Netflix Original films are made equally. However, an upcoming one has managed to capture the public’s attention in particular. You People, which stars Superbad actor Jonah Hill and California native Lauren London, received a new trailer a few days ago. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice the way it expertly roasts Drake.

Specifically, the new clip finds the 39-year-old’s character, Ezra, chatting with comedian Sam Jay about his love life. “I don’t think I’ve heard of a man ever who wanted to be in a relationship so badly besides Drake. And I’m talking ‘Views’ Drake,” the latter quips. This comes after hearing his friend talk about the lack of romance in his life.

I was today years old when I learned David Cronenberg’s daughter shot the cover to @Drake’s “Views”. Doesn’t get more Canadian than that. pic.twitter.com/VLxpLrYzU3 — Zac YNF (@ZacYNF) January 6, 2023

As HipHopDX notes, the trailer later shows scenes of the characters living their daily lives. “I feel like ‘Views’ Drake,” Hill’s voice says. “Alone, on a building, dangling my legs off wondering what it’s like to feel companionship,” he adds, referencing the project’s famous artwork.

From what we know about You People so far, Ezra later has a chance encounter with Amira (played by London). As they get to know each other better, her conservative Muslim parents and his “progressive, semi-woke” Jewish parents also spend more time together. The latter’s family comes to life via Seinfeld‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny.

Other celebrities who appear in the project include La La Anthony, Deon Cole, Mike Epps, and even City Girl Yung Miami. This marks Caresha’s second acting credit, as she already aided 50 Cent with his BMF series last year.

Playing Amira’s parents are two Hollywood legends – Nia Long and Eddie Murphy. They hit up several Los Angeles hot spots throughout filming. London previously said this was her favourite part of the project.

“My favourite location was Simply Wholesome,” she told Tudum. “Growing up in LA, I used to walk to Simply Wholesome and grab a patty or a smoothie. Being inside a Black establishment that promotes wellness and health in the heart of our community, and that business being highlighted and shown in a big-budget film, that was very special.”

Check out Netflix’s new trailer for You People below. Afterward, let us know in the comments if you plan to check out the film upon its January 27 premiere.

[Via] [Via]