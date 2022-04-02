netflix original
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Set For Action Role In "The Mother"Jennifer Lopez kicks ass in "The Mother", set for a Netflix release in May.By Ben Mock
- TVNetflix Drama "Beef" Earns Rave Reviews"Beef" is a show all about petty revenge, and audiences are loving it.By Ben Mock
- TVBest Netflix Series To Watch Right NowWhat is your current favorite Netflix series?By Gale Love
- TVCardi B Reacts To Her Song Being Featured In Season 4 Of "You"Cardi B and Penn Badgley's friendship is stronger than ever ahead new season of "You."By Emily Burr
- TVNetflix To Cease Free Password Sharing In Four CountriesNetflix will change its password sharing guidelines in four countries. Added fees vary by location. By Emily Burr
- Pop Culture"Murder Mystery 2" Trailer: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Take Their Crime-Solving Antics To ParisThe original film arrived in 2019, and went on to become Netflix's most streamed project of that year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"You People" Netflix Trailer Expertly Roasts Drake's "Views" EraThe forthcoming Netflix Original film stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London, among other famous faces.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMeghan Markle Says She Wasn't Treated "Like A Black Woman" Until UK MoveThe "Suits" actress and her husband tell all in their riveting new Netflix docuseries.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Harry & Meghan": Prince Worried His Wife Would End Up Like Late Princess DianaThe first three episodes of the Netflix original docuseries will premiere on Thursday, December 8th.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Vince Staples Show" Fictional Series Coming To Netflix, Rapper Will Star & Executive ProduceStaples revealed that the project has been in development for some time, and he's happy to see it finally come to fruition.By Hayley Hynes
- TVQueen Latifah & Ludacris Star In Netflix Movie "End Of The Road"The action-thriller movie will be available on Netflix on September 9.By Lawrencia Grose
- TVMo'Nique Reveals Upcoming Netflix Comedy Special After Settling Discrimination SuitThe "Prescious" actress revealed at the same time that she and director Lee Daniels have something in the works.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNetflix Star Jerry Harris To Register As A Sex Offender Following Prison StintThe 22-year-old was sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNetflix Unveils Spooky "Stranger Things" Season 4 Volume 2 TrailerThe beloved original series will conclude with its fifth season, creators revealed earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Evans & Ryan Gosling Face Off In Trailer For Netflix Blockbuster, "The Gray Man""The Gray Man" was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who also oversaw "Avengers: Endgame."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNetflix Moves On From Will Smith's "Fast And Loose" Film Amid Oscars Backlash: ReportThe streamer has seemingly decided to distance itself from the actor for the time being.By Hayley Hynes