Life in the Royal Family is anything but easy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prove that in their upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Though a teaser arrived mid-last week, it wasn’t until Monday (December 5) that fans got a closer look at what to expect.

In the brief but insightful clip, the father of two gets incredibly vulnerable. Specifically, he speaks about fearing that “history would repeat itself” as he brought his partner into the limelight and the chaos of being royalty.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 09, 2020 in London, England.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” he says while the screen displays footage of his own late mother, Princess Diana. Additionally, viewers see tabloid covers relating to the tragic incident.

Markle adds, “I realized they’re never going to protect you.” Afterward, her husband admits to having terrifying feelings that she might face the same fate as his family’s matriarch.

As you may remember, the Suits actress was bombarded with endless hatred from the UK tabloids when she and Prince Harry became official. Things only got worse as their relationship grew more serious. However, eventually, Markle took home a major victory in court regarding the harassment.

As Page Six notes, Bot Sentinel founder Christopher Bouzy makes an appearance in the trailer. “It’s about hatred, it’s about race,” he says.

Since the footage made its debut this morning, he tweeted out, “Since filming this, numerous bombshells were published confirming what I said. It was always about race and hatred.”

Additionally, we hear from famous commentator Piers Morgan. While he firstly thought of Markle as a “royal rockstar,” he later described her as more of a “Princess Pinocchio.”

Over the years, the media personality has made several angry comments about the Deal or No Deal alum. In fact, he even stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain in 2021. At the time, he was harshly criticizing her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth, and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible,” he told reporters at the time.

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan will premiere on Thursday, December 8th. The following three episodes will arrive on December 15th. Check out the official trailer below.

