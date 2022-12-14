“Harry & Meghan,” a six-part Netflix docuseries on the royal couple, debuted on the streaming platform earlier this month and caused a number of mixed reactions.

Howard Stern recently offered his take on the trending show, commenting that it’s been “painful to watch” and that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear as “whiny b***hes.”

According to Mediaite, the controversial radio host shared that he tuned into “Harry & Meghan” with his wife before slamming the couple’s portrayal on the docuseries.

“It’s been painful. I don’t…I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b***hes. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it,” the 68-year-old commented on The Howard Stern Show.

Saying that he feels bad “for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that,” Stern added, “So you got my empathy there. But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man, you know, it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travel in an open carriage to the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 09, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

“And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring,” the SiriusXM host also stated.

Netflix premiered the first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” on Dec. 8, with the last few episodes making their debut this Thursday (Dec. 15).

The pair get candid on the anticipated docuseries, discussing their relationship history, Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, and life in the public eye.

According to Deadline, “Harry & Meghan” proved to be great for Netflix’s ratings, with the first episode pulling in over two million viewers.

Have you checked out the six-part special? Share your thoughts on the docuseries below in the comments.

[Via] [Via]