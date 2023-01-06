Some argue that the monarchy is an entirely dated concept. Still, though, Britain’s Royal Family has spent an abundance of time in the headlines as of late. Following the emotional death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped some bombshells in their Netflix docuseries at the end of 2022.

From the Suits actress’ confession that she didn’t feel as though anyone treated her “like a Black woman” until she moved to the UK to her friendship with Beyoncé, the six-episode project covers plenty of content. However, it didn’t get through everything the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to say. Especially not the former, who’s been spilling plenty of juicy tea about his family in recent weeks.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ahead of his Spare memoir, Prince Harry has been making rounds on the press circuit, discussing the upcoming book. Recently, he joined Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes to discuss his work and upbringing. In the interview, the father of two reflects on the racism his wife faced from the British media.

Surprisingly, he had a personal realization to share with listeners at the same time. According to Haz, he, too, may have walked through life with racist feelings prior to meeting Markle.

“I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan,” he tells Cooper. Later, when asked how the American star has changed him, he sweetly said, “Put it this way. I didn’t see what I now see.”

While he’s clearly got all the praise for Markle, Harry’s older brother, Prince William hasn’t been getting as much love. According to Page Six, the younger royal takes a jab at the future King’s rapid hair loss in Spare. Apparently, he describes it as “alarming.”

Elsewhere in the book, the 38-year-old describes his sibling as his “archnemesis,” also breaking down a physical altercation they had during a confrontation about the former’s wife.

Prince William and Harry at Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/msiH03jOwA — Jamie Boyle (@JamieSBoyle) January 5, 2023

Read what Meghan Markle had to say about her friendship with Beyoncé in her and Harry’s Netflix docuseries here. Afterward, tell us if you plan to read the Prince’s forthcoming memoir (due out January 10) in the comments.

