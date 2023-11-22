Meghan Markle Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?

As of 2023, Meghan Markle, an American humanitarian, philanthropist, and former actress, boasts an impressive net worth of approximately $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure represents a combined net worth with her husband, Prince Harry. Before her marriage, Meghan's personal net worth was estimated at $5 million. In comparison, Prince Harry entered the marriage with a net worth of around $20 million, primarily from a trust fund set up by his late mother, Princess Diana.

Born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, Meghan Markle's early life was marked by her parents' divorce when she was six. She grew up in a mixed-race household, with her mother being Black American and her father of white European descent. Meghan's father, a lighting director, won several Emmys for his work in television.

Markle's acting career began with small roles in television shows and movies. Her first on-screen appearance was in General Hospital. She also appeared in CSI: NY, Fringe, and films like Get Him to the Greek and Horrible Bosses. However, her breakthrough came with the role of Rachel Zane on the USA Network show Suits, where she reportedly earned $50,000 per episode, amounting to an annual income of about $450,000.

Beyond Acting: Entrepreneurial Ventures

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In addition to her acting career, Meghan Markle was the founder and editor-in-chief of The Tig's lifestyle website from 2014 to 2017. The site, which focused on food, fashion, beauty, and travel, earned her an estimated $80,000 per year. Markle also released two clothing lines with Canadian retailer Reitmans, further diversifying her income sources.

Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry in 2018 significantly changed her life and career. The couple decided to step back from royal duties in 2020 and seek financial independence, which led to lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. They signed a five-year $100 million production deal with Netflix and a three-year podcasting deal with Spotify worth $18 million. These deals significantly boosted their combined net worth.

Real Estate Investments

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

In August 2020, Harry and Meghan invested in a $14.7 million estate in Montecito, California. They financed this purchase with a $10 million mortgage and a $5 million cash down payment. This investment reflects their commitment to establishing a life and business presence in the United States.

Meghan Markle has always been active in charity work. She has worked with organizations like One Young World and World Vision Canada and continued her philanthropic efforts with Prince Harry through their foundation, Archewell. Their charity work and social impact initiatives have been a significant part of their public persona.

Conclusion

CHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Queen Elizabeth II sitts and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last month to become The Duchess of Sussex and this is her first engagement with the Queen. During the visit the pair will open a road bridge in Widnes and visit The Storyhouse and Town Hall in Chester. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's journey from a Hollywood actress to a member of the British royal family and now a philanthropist and entrepreneur is a testament to her diverse talents and abilities. Her net worth of $60 million in 2023 reflects her successful career in acting, her entrepreneurial ventures, and the lucrative deals she has secured with her husband, Prince Harry. Meghan Markle's financial and social influence will likely grow even further as they embark on new projects and initiatives.