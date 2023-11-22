Meghan Markle Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?

As of 2023, Meghan Markle, an American humanitarian, philanthropist, and former actress, boasts an impressive net worth of approximately $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure represents a combined net worth with her husband, Prince Harry. Before her marriage, Meghan's personal net worth was estimated at $5 million. In comparison, Prince Harry entered the marriage with a net worth of around $20 million, primarily from a trust fund set up by his late mother, Princess Diana.
Born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, Meghan Markle's early life was marked by her parents' divorce when she was six. She grew up in a mixed-race household, with her mother being Black American and her father of white European descent. Meghan's father, a lighting director, won several Emmys for his work in television.
Markle's acting career began with small roles in television shows and movies. Her first on-screen appearance was in General Hospital. She also appeared in CSI: NY, Fringe, and films like Get Him to the Greek and Horrible Bosses. However, her breakthrough came with the role of Rachel Zane on the USA Network show Suits, where she reportedly earned $50,000 per episode, amounting to an annual income of about $450,000.
Beyond Acting: Entrepreneurial Ventures
In addition to her acting career, Meghan Markle was the founder and editor-in-chief of The Tig's lifestyle website from 2014 to 2017. The site, which focused on food, fashion, beauty, and travel, earned her an estimated $80,000 per year. Markle also released two clothing lines with Canadian retailer Reitmans, further diversifying her income sources.
Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry in 2018 significantly changed her life and career. The couple decided to step back from royal duties in 2020 and seek financial independence, which led to lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. They signed a five-year $100 million production deal with Netflix and a three-year podcasting deal with Spotify worth $18 million. These deals significantly boosted their combined net worth.
Real Estate Investments
In August 2020, Harry and Meghan invested in a $14.7 million estate in Montecito, California. They financed this purchase with a $10 million mortgage and a $5 million cash down payment. This investment reflects their commitment to establishing a life and business presence in the United States.
Meghan Markle has always been active in charity work. She has worked with organizations like One Young World and World Vision Canada and continued her philanthropic efforts with Prince Harry through their foundation, Archewell. Their charity work and social impact initiatives have been a significant part of their public persona.
Conclusion
Meghan Markle's journey from a Hollywood actress to a member of the British royal family and now a philanthropist and entrepreneur is a testament to her diverse talents and abilities. Her net worth of $60 million in 2023 reflects her successful career in acting, her entrepreneurial ventures, and the lucrative deals she has secured with her husband, Prince Harry. Meghan Markle's financial and social influence will likely grow even further as they embark on new projects and initiatives.