Every so often, Netflix unveils a new original series that takes the world by storm. While Tim Burton’s Wednesday is definitely one of those at the moment, another recent arrival is the Harry & Meghan docuseries. The first three episodes premiered earlier in December. Now, the latter half hit the streamer on Thursday (December 15), giving us further insight into the lives of the two former royals.

Additionally, in the second half of the hit documentary, Meghan Markle briefly discusses her friendship with Beyoncé. As PEOPLE notes, the two previously met in 2019 after both working on Disney’s The Lion King remake. Paparazzi caught photos of the two hugging at the premiere. At the time, Queen B reportedly whispered “my princess” to the mother of two.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (3rd L) and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) meet cast and crew, including US singer-songwriter Beyoncé (C) and her husband, US rapper Jay-Z (R) as they attend the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London on July 14, 2019. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

Those who saw the pair’s first meeting noticed an immediate “familiarity” between them. So much so, in fact, that many refused to believe that weren’t already kindred spirits. At the same time, Prince Harry was chatting it up with Jay-Z, who had some advice for the couple.

“The best advice I can give you, [is to] always find some time for yourself,” Hov told Markle and her husband.

Elsewhere, Beyoncé previously showed tons of love to the Suits actress following her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. The conversation aired back in March of 2021. It found them discussing things like losing police protection, the strain they’ve felt on their relationships with royals, and their daughter, Lilibet, who was still in utero at the time.

Harry, Archie and Lilibet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QGdjww7ZgE — best of meghan markle (@princessmeghn) December 8, 2022

After the emotional interview aired, Beyoncé posted a public tribute to her on Instagram. “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” the Houston native wrote. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

As it turns out, the Lemonade hitmaker also sent Markle a private text with even more kind words. In the docuseries’ latest episodes, we see the couple working side by side at home when the California native announces that she’s gotten a text from her famous friend.

“I still can’t believe she knows who I am!” she went on to gush about her sweet message from the vocalist. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Prince Harry responded, “that’s well said.” No doubt!

Check out the trailer for the second installment of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan above. Afterward, let us know if you’ve tuned into the docuseries down in the comments.

