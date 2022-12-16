The last three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix Thursday, with Tyler Perry making a surprise appearance on the new docu-series. In one scene, the mega-producer revealed that he was asked to be a godfather to Lilibet, the royal couple’s newborn daughter.

“‘We’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I go, ‘Woah,’” Perry recalled in the now-viral clip. “I take a minute to take that in and I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.’”

Admitting that he wasn’t up for a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, though, he also shared that he called back after hanging up the phone.

“I go, ‘Hold on a second. Does this mean we gotta go over there and do all of that in the church with them and figure all that out? Because I don’t wanna do that.’”

Perry grew close with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shortly after they began to distance themselves from the royal family.

WELLINGTON, NZ – OCTOBER 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, on October 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images)

Per People, Perry hadn’t met the couple until 2020, when he offered them his Beverly Hills mansion to live in amid the drama. Staying there with their son Archie for several months, they eventually left after purchasing a home in Montecito.

Not long after the second installment of Harry & Meghan premiered, many users took to social media to detail their shock at the unlikely friendship.

One person tweeted, “I completely understand why Meghan and Harry made Tyler Perry the godfather of their child but it still feels so hilarious and random for some reason.”

I completely understand why Meghan and Harry made Tyler Perry the godfather of their child but it still feels so hilarious and random for some reason — RENAISSANCE (@naledimashishi) December 15, 2022

Tyler Perry is the godfather to who kid????? 😭 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) December 15, 2022

“Tyler Perry being the godfather to Harry & Meghan’s daughter was yet again not on my 2022 bingo card !” another wrote.

Tyler Perry being the godfather to Harry & Meghan’s daughter was yet again not on my 2022 bingo card ! — Christopher Stewart (@EatingFab) December 15, 2022

Finding out that Tyler Perry is the Godfather of Meghan and Harry’s daughter gotta be the wildest thing that has happened today. — rihanna’s tatas.♕ (@Daneillionaire) December 15, 2022

I can’t believe Tyler Perry is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s godfather. 😂😂😂 So random and cool. — Fuck it we ball (@TooFlagrant) December 15, 2022

Harry & Meghan is currently available to stream on Netflix.

What are your thoughts on Perry being baby Lilibet’s godfather? Share in the comments down below.

[Via]