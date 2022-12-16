Twitter Reacts To Tyler Perry Being The Godfather Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet
The royal couple formed a relationship with Tyler Perry in 2020, following their stay at his Beverly Hills mansion.
The last three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix Thursday, with Tyler Perry making a surprise appearance on the new docu-series. In one scene, the mega-producer revealed that he was asked to be a godfather to Lilibet, the royal couple’s newborn daughter.
“‘We’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I go, ‘Woah,’” Perry recalled in the now-viral clip. “I take a minute to take that in and I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.’”
Admitting that he wasn’t up for a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, though, he also shared that he called back after hanging up the phone.
“I go, ‘Hold on a second. Does this mean we gotta go over there and do all of that in the church with them and figure all that out? Because I don’t wanna do that.’”
Perry grew close with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shortly after they began to distance themselves from the royal family.
Per People, Perry hadn’t met the couple until 2020, when he offered them his Beverly Hills mansion to live in amid the drama. Staying there with their son Archie for several months, they eventually left after purchasing a home in Montecito.
Not long after the second installment of Harry & Meghan premiered, many users took to social media to detail their shock at the unlikely friendship.
One person tweeted, “I completely understand why Meghan and Harry made Tyler Perry the godfather of their child but it still feels so hilarious and random for some reason.”
“Tyler Perry being the godfather to Harry & Meghan’s daughter was yet again not on my 2022 bingo card !” another wrote.
Harry & Meghan is currently available to stream on Netflix.
