- RelationshipsPrince Harry Admits "Bigoted" Behaviour Before Meeting Meghan MarkleThe Duke of Sussex hasn't been holding back at all lately, spilling all kinds of royal tea.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsCandace Owens Shares Ignorant Take On Non-Binary People: "Just Poor Grammar"Candace Owens shared her take on people announcing their pronouns as "they/them" after Demi Lovato came out as non-binary.By Alex Zidel
- RandomStaircase Karen: "Go Back To Whatever Fucking Asian Country You Belong"Police have launched an investigation into racist threats made towards an Asian-American woman.By Noah John
- MusicJoe Budden Blasts Kanye West: "Justifying Bigotry On Your People"Joe Budden is not a fan of Kanye West's $50 "Church Socks."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTalib Kweli Blames Kanye West For Rise In Alex Jonesian' DisciplesTalib Kweli issues harsh words for a former comrade.By Devin Ch
- SportsJosh Hader Receives Ovation In 1st Appearance Since Revelation Of BigotryA predominantly White crowd in Milwaukee cheers as Josh Hader returns to the mound.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPapa John's To Remove Founder's Face From Brand Amid N-Word ControversyAn apology won't suffice: John Schnatter will be removed from Papa John's merchandizing. By Devin Ch
- SocietyParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Indicted On 34 Counts Of MurderA Florida Grand Jury has indicted Nikolai Cruz on charges of attempted & premeditated murder, subject to trial.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Protests Against Atlanta Restaurant For Reported Racist ActionsT.I. isn't about to let this bad deed go un-protested.By Matt F
- SocietyWoman Killed In Charlottesville Car Incident Has Been IdentifiedThe horrific Virginia protest has claimed a life.By Matt F