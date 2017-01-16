60 minutes
- SportsLeBron James Reflects On Rich Paul's Success Amid "60 Minutes" SpecialLeBron James is excited for one of his best friends.By Alexander Cole
- TVBritney Spears Team Doesn't Want Her Promoting Book On TVSpears is reportedly turning down all interview offers.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsCharles Barkley On Feud With His "Best Friend" Michael Jordan: "He Has My Number"Charles Barkley says its on Michael Jordan to reach out to him amid their fallout.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Rubin: "I Know Nothing About Music"The legendary producer isn't fooling anyone, but he had some insightful thoughts on his status in the music industry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsPrince Harry Admits "Bigoted" Behaviour Before Meeting Meghan MarkleThe Duke of Sussex hasn't been holding back at all lately, spilling all kinds of royal tea.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJoe Biden Declares COVID-19 To Be Officially "Over"Joe Biden confirmed that the "pandemic is over" while appearing on "60 Minutes."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Xan Opens Up About Addiction: "If I Keep Doing This, I'm Gonna Die Soon"The rapper spoke candidly about his addiction to prescription medication and how he's managing his recovery.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Case: Lead Prosecutor Admits To Feeling Bad For Ex-CopHe expresses sympathy for "the defendant" & says of the sentencing phase, "It's important for us to act justly not vindictively."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Walked Out Of "60 Minutes" Interview Because He Didn't Like Questions: ReportIt's reported that the bulk of his interview had to do with COVID-19 and Trump grew frustrated.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJeffrey Epstein's Graphic Death Photos Unveiled in Explosive '60 Minutes' BroadcastPoor pervert Jeffrey Epstein gets the post-mortem "Faces of Death" treatment by '60 Minutes.'By Keenan Higgins
- TVInvestor Who Splurged $800 Million in Bitcoin "On Two Pizzas" Opens Up On Live TVKnown within the crypto world as “Bitcoin Pizza Guy," Laszlo Hanyecz opened up about his lack of foresight during last night's airing of "60 Minutes."By Devin Ch
- MusicMichael Jackson's Former Maid On Witnessing Abuse: "I Was Terrified Of Him""You do what he tells you to do. You don't question it."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentPamela Anderson Says Modern-Day Feminism & The MeToo Movement "Paralyze Men"Pamela Anderson shares an unpopular opinion. By hnhh
- SocietyDonald Trump On His Relationship With Oprah: "We Did Very Well"Donald Trump speaks candidly about the "good relationship" he once had with Oprah Winfrey. By hnhh
- SocietyTwitter Mocks Donald Trump For Hanging Fantasy Republican PaintingBack again with the archetypal twitter roast material. By hnhh
- EntertainmentStormy Daniels' 60 Minutes Interview Reveals Disturbing Details About Trump AffairDaniels is unearthing exactly what happened between the two. By David Saric
- IndustryStormy Daniels Details Alleged Threat She Received To Keep Quiet Over TrumpStormy Daniels allegedly received a threat to keep quiet over affair with Donald Trump.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentStormy Daniels' "60 Minutes" Interview Details Affair With Donald TrumpIt will air on March 25. By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump Throws Shade At Oprah, Challenges Her To RunTrump vs Oprah enters round one. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyOprah On Potential Presidency: "It’s Just Not In My Spirit"Oprah curves all the rumors around the Oprah 2020 campaign, in an interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Ann Silvio.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPresident Obama Tells Americans Not To "Underestimate" Donald TrumpIn his final interview as sitting president, Obama speaks on the "unusual" transition that America will experience with the imminent presidency of Donald Trump. By Angus Walker