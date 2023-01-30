We’ve had droves of new music coming out already in 2023 – now it’s time to start getting excited about the year’s upcoming movie releases. While some huge titles like Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid will be making their debut in theatres, others, like Murder Mystery 2 will be available on Netflix for your streaming pleasure.

On Monday (January 30), the platform unveiled the long-awaited trailer for the 2019 favourite’s sequel. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, the original movie went on to become the year’s most-streamed project, though it earned just a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Struggling as full-time detectives, Nick & Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own wedding.



Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston return in MURDER MYSTERY 2 on March 31 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/2ck196mxtS — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Murder Mystery found the on-screen couple attempting to revive their marriage’s spark in Europe. The follow-up takes place four years later, as Nick and Audrey Spitz (Sandler and Aniston) are working as full-time detectives with aspirations of launching their own private eye agency.

As PEOPLE notes, a wedding invitation comes their way from Maharaja (played by Adeel Akhtar), who requests their presence on his private island. “Trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect,” a synopsis explains.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston attend the Photocall Of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery” at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Aside from the Uncut Gems lead and the Friends starlet, other MM2 cast members include Jodie Turner-Smith, Mélanie Laurent, Dany Boon, and Mark Strong, among others.

In today’s trailer, it was confirmed that the highly anticipated movie will make its debut on March 31.

