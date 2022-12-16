If any actress has been booked and busy as of late, it’s Margot Robbie. The Australian starlet appeared in the Drake-produced Amsterdam alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington earlier this year. Additionally, she’s been preparing for the quickly approaching premiere of her upcoming Babylon project later this month.

Of the latter, the 32-year-old has teased fans with hints that it will be even more wild than her most popular release, The Wolf of Wall Street. While there’s certainly excitement drumming up surrounding the picture, it’s got nothing on the anticipation surrounding another of the actresses’ recent endeavours.

Margot Robbie is seen on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

As you may already know, Robbie was previously cast to star as the titular character in Greta Gerwig’s rendition of Barbie. Starring opposite her as Ken is Canadian actor Ryan Gosling. Others in the cast include Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera.

Thus far a lot of the film’s plot remains mysterious. Paparazzi took photos of the lead actors rollerskating around in neon gear, and some official pictures of the I, Tonya actress in costume have been circulating. However, on Friday (December 16), the world is finally getting a vague idea of what to expect from the movie.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film new scenes for ‘Barbie’ in Venice California. 27 Jun 2022. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

As Uproxx notes, the brief clip is obviously a parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey. The camera sees several little girls happily playing with their “baby dolls.” However, when a larger-than-life Robbie-as-Barbie descends upon them, chaos accordingly ensues.

Footage from the film itself is minimal, though we do see quick appearances from Gosling, Rae, and Liu. Additionally, it sets a premiere date of July 21st, 2023.

Elsewhere in the news, the internet has been speculating that we could see an appearance from Future Nostalgia hitmaker Dua Lipa in Gerwig’s film. Another Uproxx report points out that the movie’s official account follows the English singer, along with other cast members exclusively.

The official account for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ has followed Dua Lipa on Instagram, seemingly confirming her involvement in the film, which was previously reported in May. pic.twitter.com/nw43JCdfVJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2022

No confirmation is coming out just yet. It’s also worth noting that she could simply be contributing to the soundtrack. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the performer try her hand at acting – it’s what her new beau, Jack Harlow, is doing as well, after all.

Check out the Barbie teaser below, and check back with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

