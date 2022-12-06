Margot Robbie says that she improvised a kiss scene in Babylon to sneak in a kiss with her co-star Brad Pitt. Robbie recalled the moment during an interview with E! News on Monday.

“That wasn’t in the script,” Robbie admitted. “But I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.’”

So, Robbie spoke with director Damien Chazelle about whether a kiss would be fitting for their characters.

“I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,’” Robbie recalled. “And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

Chazelle ended up being on board with the addition: “He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great.’”

Pitt wasn’t the only celebrity Robbie kissed on set either. She revealed that she also got one in with Katherine Waterston.

“I actually kissed Katherine [Waterston] as well,” Robbie said. “But I don’t know if that made the cut.”

Babylon hits theatres everywhere on December 23. In addition to Robbie and Pitt, the film stars Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Tobey Maguire, and Li Jun Li. The story follows multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent to sound films in the late 1920s.

Check out the trailer for Babylon below.

