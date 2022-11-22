Whether she’s playing the reckless Harley Quinn on Suicide Squad or bringing the late Sharon Tate back to life in a Quentin Tarantino project, there’s no denying it – Margot Robbie is a star with range. The blonde bombshell has been giving interviews and gracing magazine covers lately. Along with the glamorous photoshoots, she certainly hasn’t held back on spilling the tea.

We most recently saw the Australian on the big screen in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam. In the coming weeks, she’s due to make an even bigger splash with the arrival of Babylon, co-starring Brad Pitt.

The Damien Chazelle-directed project takes place in 1920s Hollywood. According to Robbie, viewers are in for an even wilder rollercoaster than her most popular film took them on.

“I remember being on set for [The Wolf of Wall Street] and thinking, ‘I’ll never be in a film as crazy as this ever again,'” the 32-year-old dished to Empire. “And then I made Babylon.”

Continuing on, she said, “There’s a dizzying amount of debauchery. One of the most disturbing, chaotic scenes I’ve ever witnessed is in this film. It involves a fight with a snake. I won’t tell you who wins or loses that fight, but trust me, it’s insane.”

Diego Calva, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt attend a New York Special Screening and Q&A in support of Paramount Pictures’ “Babylon” at the AMC Lincoln Square on November 16, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images FOR PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

The December premiere date is quickly approaching, so it won’t be long until fans can confirm or deny Robbie’s comments.

Elsewhere in the news, the Barbie actress opened up to Vanity Fair about some of her struggles as a famous person. In particular, her sudden skyrocket to fame after playing The Duchess of Bay Ridge was nothing short of overwhelming.

“The way I try to explain this job — and this world — to people is that the highs are really high, and the lows are really, really low. And I guess if you’re lucky, it all balances out in the middle,” she explained.

Read what else Margot Robbie had to say about her upcoming projects here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]