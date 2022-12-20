Margot Robbie detailed the “hunger” she had to make it in Hollywood while discussing her career on EW’s The Awardist podcast. She says that in order to make it in show business, “you need to want it more than everyone else.”

The conversation arose while discussing her character in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming film, Babylon. She says she connected with her character, Nellie LaRoy, over their mutual drive for fame and success.

“I’ve always had that hunger,” the 32-year-old Robbie says. “I still have that hunger. I remember, especially when I was back in Australia, that feeling of: I just have to get there. How do I get a foot in the door? How do I make it to America? How do I get a plane ticket? At the end of the day, you need to want it more than everyone else.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Margot Robbie attends the photo call for Columbia Pictures’ ‘Peter Rabbit’ at The London Hotel on February 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Robbie’s appearance on The Awardist comes ahead of the release of Babylon. In addition to Robbie, the movie stars Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Tobey Maguire, and Li Jun Li.

Babylon follows various people working in the 1920s entertainment industry as the era of the silent film comes to an end. Robbie has previously described it as being crazier than The Wolf of Wall Street.

“There’s a dizzying amount of debauchery,” she told Empire in a recent interview. “One of the most disturbing, chaotic scenes I’ve ever witnessed is in this film. It involves a fight with a snake. I won’t tell you who wins or loses that fight, but trust me, it’s insane.”

Babylon hits theatres everywhere on December 23.

