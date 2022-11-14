It’s been a big year for Margot Robbie. Not only has the Australian actress appeared in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, but she is also due to star alongside Brad Pitt in the forthcoming Babylon film. Aside from that, the 32-year-old has also been hard at work on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and for years, the rumour has been that she’s due to appear in an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean project from Disney.

Back in 2020, it was unofficially confirmed that the Suicide Squad starlet would be joining the beloved franchise. After Johnny Depp’s departure, producers were looking for another big name who could hopefully carry the sixth film to the same heights as its predecessors.

As the embattled actor headed to court to duke it out against ex-wife Amber Heard, fans pondered about the future of the Pirates films. At the time, Jerry Bruckheimer offered an update. He revealed that two scripts were in the works from Disney, one of them starring Robbie.

Interestingly, the producer also seemingly left the door open for a possible comeback of Depp as Jack Sparrow. Though he noted that the Kentucky native wasn’t attached, he has begun something of a successful comeback, with his most recent public appearance taking place during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show.

The world has been eagerly waiting for any updates on the future of Disney’s Pirates saga. Thankfully, during her latest cover story with Vanity Fair, the I, Tonya starlet came through with some.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while,” Robbie told the outlet. “Ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool.”

She went on, “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

It remains unclear at this time if Depp will be reprising his iconic character. Let us know if you would like to see him play Jack Sparrow once again in the comments.

