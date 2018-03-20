Pirates of the Caribbean
- MoviesOrlando Bloom Discusses His Future In "Pirates Of The Caribbean"Fans would love to have him back.By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureMargot Robbie "Pirates" Movie No Longer Happening At Disney, Actress SaysThe blonde beauty spoke with "Vanity Fair" about any of her recent career endeavours.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesJohnny Depp Might Reprise "Pirates" Jack Sparrow Role In $301M Deal: ReportDisney is reportedly "very interested" in Johnny Depp returning for the role of Jack Sparrow in the next "Pirates Of The Caribbean" movie. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp's "Pirates 6" Paycheck Would've Been $22.5 Million, According To His AgentDepp previously said that he wouldn't bring back Jack Sparrow, even if Disney offered him $300 million.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp To Ditch "Jack Sparrow" Role Even If Disney Paid $300 MillionJohnny Depp is not changing his mind even for a hefty bag.By Aida C.
- TVBrian Cox Disses "So Overrated" Johnny Depp & Explains Turning Down "Game Of Thrones"Brian Cox reveals why he turned down "Game of Thrones" and disses Johnny Depp in his new memoir.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMargot Robbie Cast As Star Of New "Pirates Of The Caribbean" FilmThe "Pirates Of The Caribbean" series is poised to make a comeback.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Accused Of Perjury By Amber Heard In Million Dollar Defamation LawsuitAmber Heard claims Johnny Depp has lied about 911 calls the night of their fight.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Accuses Ex Amber Heard Of Late Night Creeping With Elon MuskDepp has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentDisney Fires Johnny Depp, Saves $90 Million On Pirates Of The CaribbeanJohnny Depp is expensive.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Has Been Cast Away From "Pirates Of The Caribbean"Where is he going to find his style inspiration now?By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Shrek" & "Pirates Of The Caribbean" Writer Under Fire For Using Racial Slur In TweetTerry Rossio used a slur in an argument against vaccinations. By hnhh
- EntertainmentDisney Is Considering "Pirates Of The Caribbean" Reboot Written By "Deadpool" ScribesAnother "Pirates" may be on the way. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Fans Worry About His Health After Photos Surface OnlineDepp is looking a little thin. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesNetflix April Additions: "Bad Boys," "Scarface" & More (See Full List)"Sin City," " Bill Nye: Science Guy," and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest" also make an appearance. By Karlton Jahmal