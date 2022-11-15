Before she takes on the role of Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film – a part she was undeniably born to play – the movie that Margot Robbie remains best known for is 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

The Martin Scorsese picture saw her starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The two played Jordan Belfort and his second ex-wife, Naomi Lapaglia. As one of the earlier parts the Australian beauty has played, it helped to cement her as a household name in Hollywood. While that’s exactly what many people dream of, for Robbie, the sudden skyrocket to fame wasn’t easy.

The 32-year-old is the latest celebrity to appear on the cover of Vanity Fair. In her accompanying interview, she didn’t hold back when talking about how, after playing Naomi, she was almost ready to totally give up her career due to the overwhelmingness of her new life.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful,” she recalled. “I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’”

Robbie revealed that her mother’s response was “Darling, I think it’s too late not to.” This led her to realize that “the only way was forward,” and she couldn’t return to the past.

From the sounds of things, the invasive paparazzi are a huge pet peeve for the Suicide Squad starlet. “I know how to go through airports, and now I know who’s trying to f*ck me over in what ways,” she dished to Vanity Fair.

“If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike — for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”

Aside from that, Robbie says staying off of social media has been an immense help. However, she still feels uncomfortable.

“The way I try to explain this job — and this world — to people is that the highs are really high, and the lows are really, really low. And I guess if you’re lucky, it all balances out in the middle.”

