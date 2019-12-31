actress
- MusicKeke Palmer Contemplates Exiting Showbiz And Shares Candid Thoughts On Potential Retirement"I think [I haven't retired] because I just haven't felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it's around the corner."By Tallie Spencer
- EntertainmentStacey Dash Has Been Around For 40 YearsLong before Stacey Dash went Republican, we loved seeing her on the big screen. At one point, she was undoubtedly one of the hottest women in Hollywood.By Brandon Simmons
- Pop CultureMargot Robbie's "Wolf Of Wall Street" Role Almost Caused Her To Quit ActingThe "Amsterdam" actress had plenty to spill in her new "Vanity Fair" cover story.By Hayley Hynes
- TVThandiwe Newton Apologizes To Dark Skinned ActressesThandiwe Newton breaks down in tears while apologizing to "darker-skinned actresses."By Jordan Schenkman
- SongsRegina Hall Praised Online Following Hilarious 50th Birthday SongRegina Hall is celebrating her birthday in style.By Alexander Cole
- RandomLisaRaye McCoy Has Joined OnlyFansSeasoned actress & FOX Soul's "Cocktails With Queens" co-host LisaRaye McCoy has officially made the move to OnlyFans where she'll be posting, in her own words, "everything."By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Laid To Rest At Hollywood CemeteryMay she rest in power. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Breaks Silence On Her PassingDorsey shares his pain. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureFriends, Colleagues, & Castmates Remember Naya RiveraNaya Rivera's "Glee" costars, fans, friends, and more mourn the actress's passing. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera "Mustered Enough Energy" To Save Son, But Not Herself: SheriffInvestigators detail the last moments of Naya Rivera's life.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRebel Wilson Sheds 40 Pounds & Flaunts New Slim Figure"Pitch Perfect" actress Rebel Wilson is dedicated to staying in shape, dropping 40 pounds and looking slim.By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish On How Kevin Hart Changed Her Life While She Was HomelessTiffany Haddish explains how Kevin Hart changed her life.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Boyz N The Hood" Actress Esther Scott Has Passed AwayLongtime TV and film supporting actress Esther Scott passed away on Valentine's Day at the age of 66.By Keenan Higgins
- GramHalle Berry Teases Us With Peek At Her Nearly-Nude ButtHalle Berry strips down in the garden.By Alex Zidel
- Crime"Captain America" Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Arrested After Stabbing Mother To DeathRIP.By Chantilly Post
- GramAmanda Bynes' Possible New Face Tattoo Is Crooked & Quite LargeAmanda Bynes wears her heart on her sleeve... and her face.By Alex Zidel