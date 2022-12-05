Margot Robbie says that she initially figured her role in The Wolf Of Wall Street would be overlooked. Robbie reflected on the career-defining moment during a recent BAFTA event.

“I know this sounds silly now knowing how big the movie became,” Robbie recalled. “But at the time I was like, ‘No one’s gonna notice me in this film. It doesn’t matter what I do in this film because they’re gonna focus on Leo and I’ll just slip under the radar.’”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: Margot Robbie attends the ‘Amsterdam’ World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

She also addressed filming her first nude scenes for the movie at 22 years old. Robbie says she “had a couple of shots of tequila before shooting because I was very nervous.”

The Wolf Of Wall Street was one of Robbie’s first roles since moving to the United States to pursue a career in acting. The movie was directed by filmmaking legend Martin Scorsese and released in 2013.

Robbie says it was a huge learning experience to team up with Scorsese at the time. From there, she explained that Quentin Tarantino was another director she hoped to one day work with. She was eventually cast in his 2019 film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I always knew that being on a Quentin Tarantino set was a bucket-list thing for me,” Robbie said. “And I didn’t really feel that I was good enough until I saw I, Tonya. It was the first time I thought, ‘OK, I’m good enough to reach out to him.’”

Robbie will be starring alongside Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie in 2023.

Revisit the trailer for The Wolf of Wall Street below.

[Via]