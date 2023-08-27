Drake Shoots His Shot At Fan’s Mom, Wears Her Bra On His Head

Another Drake concert, another bra-centric interaction. Drizzy is currently in Seattle for the latest stop on the It’s All a Blur tour. And of course, it wouldn’t be an IAAB show if someone didn’t throw a bra on stage. Like a kid on Christmas, Drake scampered over to the undergarment and marveled at the size. He was then informed that it was actually the fan’s mother’s bra. “Where is your momma at? You gotta send her my love, and tell her to get on Instagram,” Drake said as the crowd went wild. “This is insane, what the hell? I could use this shit as a durag tonight.” Drake then proceeded to briefly wear the bra on his head before continuing to inspect it.

“What size is this? This is insane. This might be the record-breaker. What size is this?…It’s custom. This is custom, damn. This is that OVO shit. Oh my God, I see the size! It’s a 46J. [Drake then recites the alphabet]. Damn. Shoutout to your momma, girl. Make some noise for this girl’s momma right here,” Drake went through a full-blown journey with this bra and every moment of it was hilarious.

Drake Continues The Bra Love

However, big bras are not the only thing that Drake has been speaking about in recent weeks. Fans were very disappointed to wake up on August 25, only to find that his new album, For All The Dogs, had not dropped as anticipated. This generated a lot of backlash against Drizzy as the album had been pitched as a return to “Old Drake” and also featured a track with Nicki Minaj. Despite this, Drake stayed firm in his resolve and calmly explained the situation during his first show in Seattle.

“I know everybody’s upset because I didn’t drop my album last night,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don’t be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon. It’s not going to be that much longer. Trust me, you know I got shows every night. But I promise you, For All The Dogs is on the way. If you never loved anything I’ve ever done in the past, I promise you, this album will be for you.”

