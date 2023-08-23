Usher Drops “Good Good” Visual Ft. Summer Walker & 21 Savage

Usher makes it clear that age is just a number, and at 44-years-old, he’s smoother than ever. The Grammy-Award-winning singer has just dropped off the music video for one of his latest tracks, “Good Good.” Usher enlisted the talents of fellow Atlanta musicians 21 Savage and Summer Walker to assist. Using the city as his backdrop displays his sensual side and proves he can still bust a move. At one point, the singer is joined by two other versions of himself to demonstrate his vocal range as if he were in a trio. Prior to this, Usher released his music video for another single, “Boyfriend.”

The video caused a stir of controversy online partly due to Keke Palmer’s appearance. A few weeks back, the Nope actress found herself in hot water after a clip surfaced online of her attending Usher’s residency show in Las Vegas. In it, she is spotted getting pretty cozy with the singer and donning a slinky, sheer dress. After it made its rounds on social media, Darius Jackson, Palmer’s ex-boyfriend and child’s father, publicly criticized her. Many agreed that the actress “is a mother” and shouldn’t act that way. However, some defended Palmer, criticizing Jackson for taking the matter to social media.

Usher’s Track Has Gotten Mixed Reviews From Some People

Upon its release, “Good Good” has gotten mixed reviews from some people. While Usher’s vocal abilities always shine through, some thought he might have been trying too hard to stay relevant. Recently, on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the rapper-turned-podcast savant blasted the song. “This Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage record is my least favorite out of the Usher records that have been released.” He even pondered if it was created by AI.

However, some seem to be quite enjoying the tune. “Imagine debuting in 1994 and still being able to put out timeless R&B records. A R&B LEGEND!” one person wrote under the video’s comment section. “Usher’s career is maturing like fine wine. For someone who first boomed in the 90s and still killing it like this is just mind blowing… A living legend,” another fan wrote.

