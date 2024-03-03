Tommy Richman, Paco, & Jonah Roy Collide For Spooky "GHOULS N GHOSTS"

While we specialize in covering artists that in hip-hop and R&B, it is always a fun time covering talents that blur the lines between the two. Case and point, Tommy Richman. He is a resident of Virginia and he really is a unique case. However, he embraces the fact that he does not pigeonhole himself to one genre. In a chat with Lyrical Lemonade, he explains how he likes to create music. "Honestly man, I just try to make cool s*** for people but more so for me. It’s not about the gimmicks or cliches for me."

Tommy continues, "I wanna make stuff that’s palatable and listenable but also just s*** I like and am interested in." That is when the interviewer dug a little deeper and questioned him about how he wants the listener to feel. "I personally think this is a silly question. I don’t really care what people think about it. People can feel however they want – if they think it’s cool then great and if they don’t, f*** it!"

Listen To "GHOULS N GHOSTS" By Tommy Richman, Paco, & Jonah Roy

The multi-talent goes on, "I make the music that I feel and connect with and if it connects with someone else, then great." That is the case for his new song "GHOULS N GHOSTS" with a feature from Paco and production from Jonah Roy. It seems its connecting with listeners as each performer fits nicely over the Luigi's Mansion-esque beat. The song has a similar melody that you might hear on a Brent Faiyaz song. Which makes sense considering Tommy had some placements on his recent LP.

