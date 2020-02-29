website
- MusicLil Nas X Launches New "Save Nas X" Website, Also Creates New Interactive Twitter GameLil Nas X seems to be in the midst of a rollout.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesM.I.A. Drops Special Collaboration Tape Called "Bells Collection"The album is available exclusively at ohmni.com. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKodak Black In Federal Prison, Miami-Dade County Website SuggestsWhile a release date doesn't seem to be established yet for the Florida rapper, his next hearing is scheduled for December 19.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Creates Yews Platform Ahead Of "Vultures" ReleaseYe has created a news website.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj & 50 Cent Unleash "Beep Beep" Remix As "Pink Friday 2" Website ExclusiveQueen Barb's new album isn't done feeding fans, and this first-time encounter between the Queens MCs is a treat to witness.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti Updates Website Hinting At New MusicIs this finally a sign that new Carti music is on the way?By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Gives Away Free Tour Tickets With Website Scavenger HuntThe search gives winning fans a shot at free tickets to a Drake show.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMilo Yiannopoulos Allegedly Used MTG's Credit Card To Buy Ye 2024 WebsiteThe report suggests serious legal issues of false campaign filings, corruption, and theft.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSolange Expands Saint Heron Agency To Showcase Underappreciated ArtistsSolange is expanding her Saint Heron creative agency to showcase underrated artists.By Cole Blake
- AnticsBobby Shmurda Countdown Was FakeThe countdown on Bobby Shmurda's website was not real, now redirecting to a message about mental health.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBobby Shmurda Teases Prison Release With Website CountdownBobby Shmurda is teasing something on his website, uploading a new countdown that ends on August 4.By Alex Zidel
- GramJeff Bezos Responds To Amazon Customer's Complaint About Black Lives MatterJeff Bezos issued a public response to an email he received from a customer complaining that the Amazon website had a Black Lives Matter banner.By Lynn S.
- RandomBillboard Employees Vandalize Website After Getting Laid OffBillboard and The Hollywood Reporter laid off a ton of their staff including their whole IT crew due to coronavirus, leading the former employees to seek vengeance.By Lynn S.
- RandomPornhub Traffic Continues To Increase Exponentially Due To CoronavirusPornhub's streaming numbers have gone way up in the last week, as people around the world are stuck inside self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- GamingRockstar Games Adds Vague Images To Website Prompting GTA 6 RumorsAn update to Rockstar Games' website has fans speculating about an announcement for a new game soon.By Cole Blake