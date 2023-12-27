Lil Nas X Launches New "Save Nas X" Website, Also Creates New Interactive Twitter Game

Lil Nas X is someone who is always looking to stir the pot up a bit. Overall, it has been a couple of years since we got an album from him. Of course, he came out with Montero which turned out to be a huge commercial success. He was able to prove that he is not a one-hit-wonder. However, he did create quite a bit of controversy thanks to his satanic imagery that had a lot of Christians upset. Since dropping that album, Nas X has mostly been quiet, but now, it seems as though he is in the midst of a return.

We say this because last night, it was discovered that the artist and Sony Music Entertainment launched a website called SaveNasX.com. On this website, there is a message as well as a timer that showcases how long it has been since the last album. “Has the DEVIL-WORSHIPPING pop-artist finally been sacrificed to HIS MASTER?,” the message reads. “WHY is he SECLUDING HIMSELF???? What is he PREPARING FOR? This site will answer ALL THESE QUESTIONS AND MORE!!!… We will find Montero, and WE WILL SAVE HIM BY RETURNING HIS HEART TO J.CHRIST’S LIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

In the Twitter post above, you can see that Nas X also launched a new Twitter account called @HeavenOrHellOnX. As the artist explains, this is an interactive game in which you play a poll and then eventually you get put in heaven or hell. Overall, it is a unique concept and quite a few people have participated already. This does make us wonder whether or not some new music is going to be dropping in the new year. It certainly would not surprise us given all of these recent moves. Hopefully, we find out sooner rather than later.

