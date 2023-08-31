Playboi Carti Updates Website Hinting At New Music

Playboi Carti fans have been waiting a long time for new music. His last studio album Whole Lotta Red dropped back in 2020. The rapper is often quite reclusive and doesn’t often make public announcements. Instead of the conventional methods of rolling out an album, many fans are expecting a surprise. Given that Carti is heading out on tour with his entire Opium label later this year, it stands to reason that he might release some new songs to play.

Now Playboi Carti is once again giving fans reasons to suspect new music is on the way. He made a simple update to his website, but one that has fans’ imaginations spinning. The addition of a “Music” tab on his site led many to believe that it will soon be filled with new material. Earlier this year he appeared on “Popular” alongside The Weeknd and Madonna. The track was released as a part of The Idol HBO series. Check out the changes to Carti’s website below.

Playboi Carti’s Website Includes Music Tab

Hints about new Playboi Carti music haven’t been hard to come by recently. DJ Scheme released a short video that featured a snippet of new music from the rapper. In the video, he’s doing a “deep voice” on the song which he’s done often recently. That included his performance on Travis Scott’s “FE!N,” from his smash hit new album Utopia. The song itself has been a pretty big hit as well. It debuted at number 5 on the Hot 100 and has stuck around on the chart ever since landing at number 44 this week.

Last month, snippets leaked that featured even more of Carti deploying his deep voice. The song hit the internet through an unknown source but gave fans a taste of what the rapper could be cooking up for his new album. What do you think of Playboi Carti teasing new music with an update to his website? Let us know in the comment section below.

