Kodak Black In Federal Prison, Miami-Dade County Website Suggests

Kodak Black's recent arrest for drug possession apparently landed him in federal prison, according to Miami-Dade County's website. Moreover, NBC 6 reported that violated his probation terms as a result of this detainment, which has only further complicated this legal process. For those unaware, the rapper already faced a lot of charges in the past, multiple parole violations, and added antics that exacerbate the effects of previous arrests. As such, it is sadly unsurprising to hear that the court has not yet indicated when he will be able to leave, although his next hearing is scheduled for December 19. At least the Pompano Beach native was able to attend Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Miami rave for their collab album Vultures earlier this week following bond.

Furthermore, the last update we got on Kodak Black's legal case was his attorney Bradford Cohen clearing up the aforementioned drug bust. While many reports indicated that he had cocaine at the time, his lawyer denied these claims and said that it was Percocet, instead. This suggests that this will be a pretty contentious and conflictive legal battle if the "Roll In Peace" MC decides to fight for his side of the story in court. After all, this conflicts what the official arrest report read, so there are a couple of moving parts here which could prove to be misdirections.

Read More: Kodak Black Attempted To Swallow Mouthful Of Cocaine, Arrest Report Reveals

Kodak Black Reportedly In Federal Prison

In other news, Kodak Black denied messing with cocaine, admitted to lean use, and blasted people calling him a "junkie" during a recent Instagram Live session. "I was on the lean," he expressed. "I was asleep in front of my family house. That’s it. That ain't illegal. To be talking about cocaine? Hell no. F**k no. Bogus as f**k. [Percocet] was my medicine prescribed to me," the 26-year-old shared before going into his rehab stint and his addiction habits.

Meanwhile, Yak has another baby on the way, which is at least a big sliver of joy amid a difficult time. Hopefully he's able to clear up all these issues and get any help he wants before his life as a father takes another step. Let us know in the comments section down below what you think will be next in this case. For the latest updates and more news on Kodak Black, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Kodak Black's Arrest A Result Of "Too Many Yes-Men," John Gabbana Claims