federal prison
- MusicKodak Black In Federal Prison, Miami-Dade County Website SuggestsWhile a release date doesn't seem to be established yet for the Florida rapper, his next hearing is scheduled for December 19.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipBay Area-Based Rapper Kafani Receives 7-Year Sentence In Identity Theft Scheme42-year-old Amir Rashad is best known for tracks like "Fast" and "She Ready Now."By Hayley Hynes
- GramRalo Sentenced To 8 Years In Federal Prison: "We Need Prayer"He has been locked up since 2018 and the rapper's team is hopeful that with time served and fulfilling obligations, he could be home much sooner.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTupac's Stepfather Denied Compassionate Release From Prison68-year-old Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of Tupac, was denied a compassionate release from federal prison as he battles cancer.By Aron A.
- GossipKodak Black Has His Eyes Set On Higher Learning While In Prison: ReportHe's reportedly quite interested in literature by Nietzche.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKamala Harris Gets Dragged For Putting Lil Kim In Prison—Except, She Didn'tFact check.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentWoman Who Called Michelle Obama An "Ape In Heels" Jailed For EmbezzlementThe Michelle Obama-hater was slammed with federal charges. By Aida C.
- Music6ix9ine's Lawyer Reveals Why He Hasn't Applied For Bail6ix9ine's legal situation gets more complicated.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly Released From Federal PrisonTekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been released from prison.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Photos Prove Gang Membership According To FedsThe Feds claim the photographs tie the rapper to a series of crime scenes. By Zaynab
- SocietyBoston Mob Boss James "Whitey" Bulger Found Dead In Prison A Day After TransferInfamous Boston mob boss, James "Whitey" Bulger, was killed this morning in a West Virginia federal prison.By Aron A.