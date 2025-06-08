Quez2rr was building a lot of steam in Atlanta's hip-hop underground before legal trouble got in the way. Last March, he pleaded guilty to a machine gun possession charge after bringing one to a maternity ward.

For those unaware, this relates to an August 2023 incident in which employees at the Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Georgia discovered a modified Glock 17 with an auto sear under a couch cushion at a labor and delivery room. The modifications to the weapon made it fully automatic, and a nurse informed hospital security that she saw Quez2rr with the gun. Police recovered the loaded 9mm firearm and its 30-round extended magazine.

Also, law enforcement identified that the gun was a stolen weapon. "This case exemplifies how law enforcement and prosecutors work together to effectively remove illegal firearms and other dangerous, destructive devices from the streets in order to make our communities safer," Acting United States Attorney C. Shanelle Booker reportedly stated.

According to AllHipHop and the U.S. Attorney's Office, Quez2rr – real name Jaquavious Searcy – received a 66-month federal prison sentence for this crime in June of this year. The 21-year-old MC had gone viral for various hit songs like "Angels Falling," "Not A Drill," and "Smackavelli."

Quez2rr Arrested

Back to the context of his arrest, law enforcement searched his home in February of 2025 and found both illegal firearms and conversion devices. They also reportedly linked some of the weapons to shootings in DeKalb County via ballistic testing, per prosecutors' claims.

Controversially, authorities also took a look at Quez2rr's lyrics, such as his song "Traffic." He rapped lines like "I pop out a switch on the back of my Glock" and "I put a switch on the back of my Glock, just to clean up the street when it’s time for that action" and allegedly brandished illegal weapons and accessories in its music video.