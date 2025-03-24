Rapper Quez 2RR Pleads Guilty After Sneaking Machine Gun Into Maternity Ward

Federal law enforcement reportedly searched Quez 2RR's home this February and allegedly found guns linked to various crimes.

Rapper Quez 2RR, real name Terrell Marquez Searcy, is under federal scrutiny for various reasons, but the big one relates to a 2023 incident that came back to bite him years later. According to an AllHipHop report, he snuck a Glock Model 17 handgun into a maternity ward at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Georgia on August 17 of that year. Security found the firearm under a couch cushion and discovered it had a "switch," which made it a rapid-firing machine gun. They alerted the police, who subsequently linked the weapon to a theft report in Walton County. Also, federal agents assured the firearm's machine gun status via the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Following these developments, authorities indicted Quez 2RR in August of 2024 on machine gun possession charges. In addition, the court filings include an alleged text message exchange in which he asks a Clayton County police officer to do some warrant checks for him, leading to leaked information about an ongoing homicide investigation connected to the rapper. However, it's unclear how this exactly relates to the machine gun possession charges.

Who Is Quez 2RR?

Nevertheless, federal law enforcement reportedly executed a search warrant on Quez 2RR's home. On February 11 of this year, they found more guns linked to more crimes, such as a DeKalb County drive-by shooting that injured four individuals. He entered a guilty plea over the federal machine gun possession charge, and will now wait for his sentence hearing on June 4, 2025, if everything goes according to schedule. Parole is not available for a federal charge such as this, hinting towards a severe jail stint. But we will see how the case actually develops in the near future and what the court concludes.

For those unaware, Quez 2RR is an Atlanta MC known for tracks like "Traffic" and projects like last year's Yahweh Chose Me. He built an underground following in the local scene, but now these legal troubles pose a massive obstacle for his career. We will see in June what the actual sentence looks like years after the maternity ward incident set off a domino effect.

[via]

