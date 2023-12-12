Kodak Black Drug Arrest: Floridian Confirms Lean Use, Resents "Junkie" Allegations

Unfortunately for him, Yak has a pattern of finding himself in trouble with the law every few months that's causing great concern among his fans.

Kodak Black has never claimed to be perfect, but the "Love & War" rapper's erratic behaviour in recent years is beginning to cause serious concern among his fans. Just days after unleashing the experimental visuals for his "2'CY" track, Yak was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. He's obviously no stranger to trouble with the law, but when the police's incident report revealed that he allegedly attempted to swallow a mouthful of cocaine, hip-hop heads couldn't help but raise their eyebrows. Thankfully, Black has a skilled lawyer who helped him bond out and plead not guilty to the charges brought against him.

In his first Instagram Live stream since the news broke, the East Coast native addressed rumours circulating about him – particularly unflattering ones about being a "junkie." He told viewers, "I was on the lean. I was asleep in front of my family house. That’s it. That ain't illegal." Still, Black knows he has to go through the motions of the legal process to prove his innocence. He didn't have an explanation as to where the white power cops found on his person came from, but the 26-year-old was adamant that it's not something he uses.

Kodak Black Speaks Out Following Latest Charges

"To be talking about cocaine? Hell no. F**k no. Bogus as f**k," Kodak said. Besides his lean use, the embattled star also spoke about his experience popping Percs. "That was my medicine prescribed to me," he shared before discussing the $350K he spent on rehab to "get clean and get better" while he was "damn near abusing" the emotion-stifling pills.

After bonding out of jail a few days ago, one of the first tasks on Kodak Black's to-do list was supporting Kanye West at his Vultures listening event in Miami. Others in attendance included Lil Baby, Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown, and even Ye's 10-year-old daughter, North. Check out content from that function at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

