Kodak Black's Arrest A Result Of "Too Many Yes-Men," John Gabbana Claims

Earlier this week, Kodak Black was arrested for cocaine possession, improperly stopping or parking a vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence in Plantation, FL. Reportedly, officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle during a traffic stop, and later searched his SUV. According to his arrest report, one officer noticed white powder coming from the rapper's mouth at one point during the stop, which was later confirmed to be cocaine. Shortly after his arrest, he was released on a $75K bond.

The news followed weeks of fans and peers speculating that the Pompano Beach native was dealing with substance abuse issues. Rumors first began after he appeared on an episode of Drink Champs, and viewers thought his unusual behavior could be a result of being under the influence. He has since denied having a problem, despite various supporters speaking out.

John Gabbana Weighs In On Kodak Black's Recent Arrest

John Gabbana, otherwise known as Holy Gabbana, has now shared his take on the situation. According to him, it was evident that Kodak was using substances, but nobody wanted to step in. He adds that in circumstances like this, calling attention to an apparent issue can sometimes be the difference between life and death.

"When I reached out da first time ppl said I was tripping," he captioned a screenshot of the news. He also included a clip of himself speaking on Kodak ahead of his arrest, claiming that he previously reached out. "He’s y’all favorite rapper so y’all judgement was bias but dats what’s wrong w society today," he explained. "Too many yes men in da circle n nobody round to tell ppl da hard truth, which could possibly save someone’s life." What do you think of Kodak Black's recent arrest for cocaine possession and more? What about John Gabbana's take on the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

