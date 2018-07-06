drug arrest
- LifeKodak Black Update: Rapper's Attorney Insists Lab Report Confirms Oxycodone, Not Cocaine, On His PersonAccording to recent reports, Yak might have to serve time for his sentence previously pardoned by Donald Trump in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeKodak Black Drug Arrest: Floridian Confirms Lean Use, Resents "Junkie" AllegationsUnfortunately for him, Yak has a pattern of finding himself in trouble with the law every few months that's causing great concern among his fans.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeAlly Lotti Accepts Plea Deal After Drug Arrest, Juice WRLD's Ex Won't Face Jail TimeThe late rapper's former partner was arrested alongside her new boyfriend, Carter Jamison, earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- Crime27-Year-Old Rapper Stitches Arrested In Florida On Firearm & Cocaine ChargesStitches called the police to report a break-in at his business, but ultimately wound up being taken into custody himself.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes BadGucci Mane's 1017 Records signee, Pooh Shiesty, has been arrested for an alleged double shooting.By Rose Lilah
- CrimeBreonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested On Drug Charges, Says Taylor Was InnocentBreonna Taylor's ex-boyfriend, who was at the center of the no-knock warrant that resulted in Taylor's death, has been arrested on drug charges.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicKodak Black's Upcoming Shows In Canada In Jeopardy Of Cancelation: ReportThe rapper is scheduled to perform in Montreal and Toronto next week.By Erika Marie
- MusicA$AP Bari Pleads Guilty To Drug Charge & Avoids Jail TimeThis is one victory in a long line of court battles for the designer.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Pump On Fans Having Seizures: "That Sh*t Kept Happening At Wireless, Man"Lil Pump opens up about his experience.By Zaynab
- SportsEx-NFLer Barry Cofield Caught With Heroin After Ramming Escalade Into Cop CarThe former NY Giant took Seminole County deputies on quite the joy ride.By Devin Ch