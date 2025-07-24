GloRilla's Attorneys Blast Police For Drug Arrest After Home Invaders Robbed Her

Glorilla removes her mask as she arrives on stage at the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 11, 2025. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
GloRilla's lawyers blasted how police arrested her on drug charges, for which she had to pay a $22,260 bond.

GloRilla is no stranger to music-related legal trouble, but her latest run-in with the law sadly concerns a far scarier real-life situation. Authorities recently arrested her on drug charges after searching her Atlanta home on Saturday (July 19), and she turned herself in the following Tuesday. However, Glo's attorneys blasted this arrest because, when law enforcement reportedly found the drugs, they were searching the home due to a home invasion.

Per TMZ Hip Hop and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, three suspects entered the home and stole jewelry. They fled when an "armed occupant fired at the intruders." No injuries emerged in the report, and police did not find the perpetrators at press time. The "SHYNE" femcee was not home at the time of the burglary, but police reportedly smelled narcotics at the scene. This led to a search warrant and a drug task force, which reportedly found a "significant amount of marijuana... in plain view" in the master bedroom.

GloRilla then received felony charges for marijuana possession and a Schedule One controlled substance. The same day she turned herself in, she left jail on a $22,260 bond. Now, the Memphis artist's attorneys – the Findling Law Firm's Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling – blasted this arrest in a statement obtained by TMZ Hip Hop.

GloRilla Arrest

"The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become," GloRilla's legal team reportedly stated. "Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group who grabbed high-value jewelry. [They took off] once they realized the home wasn’t vacant.

"When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana," the statement reportedly continued concerning the League Of My Own collaborator. "Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants [were] issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable."

"The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice," Sheriff Ron Freeman stated, per FOX 5 Atlanta. "At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case."

