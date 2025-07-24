GloRilla Addresses Arrest & Drug Charges While Dragging Police

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
GloRilla was not home when suspects invaded her home and robbed her house, but police charged her for some weed in her closet.

GloRilla dropped a $22,260 bond after her arrest on drug charges. But she and her legal team are not happy with how this situation came about. Police discovered marijuana in Glo's closet while responding to a home invasion that took place at her house while she wasn't there.

Specifically, the Memphis femcee took to Twitter to address this issue. She scolded law enforcement for presenting drug possession charges against her rather than focusing on the robbers, who are still at large at press time.

"CRAZY!!" the "SHYNE" artist tweeted on Thursday (July 24). "My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game. & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis 1. So no I wasn’t  busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home. Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea."

We will see how this legal situation continues to develop into the future. For now, though, it seems like police will handle both cases.

GloRilla In Jail

"The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become," GloRilla's attorneys stated. "Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group who grabbed high-value jewelry. [They took off] once they realized the home wasn’t vacant.

"When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana," the statement continued. "Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants [were] issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable."

