GloRilla Gets Support From Georgia Congressman Amid Drug Case

GloRilla Congressman Drug Case Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Last month, GloRilla was arrested in Georgia and hit with two felony drug charges after her house was robbed.

Last month, GloRilla found herself in some unexpected legal trouble when she was arrested in Georgia. She was charged with possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce, both felonies in the state. Shortly after her arrest, she was released on a $22K bond.

The femcee later took to social media to address the ordeal and call out law enforcement. According to her, her house was robbed when she wasn't home, and police found marijuana in her closet.

"CRAZY!!" she tweeted. "My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game. & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis 1. So no I wasn’t  busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home. Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea."

GloRilla Arrest
GloRilla performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Now, according to AllHipHop, Democratic Rep. Eric Bell is encouraging the court to drop the charges. “She deserves support, not punishment for trying to protect herself and her home. We cannot send the message that doing the right thing puts you at greater risk," he explained, per Fox5 Atlanta.

He's using the incident to promote House Bill 464, which would protect victims from getting arrested over minor offenses while seeking help from police. “HB 464 is not about going easy on crime. It is about being smart about justice,” Bell claimed. “No one, regardless of fame, background or zip code, should fear being criminalized for doing the right thing.”

He added that the bill would lead more victims to come forward by eliminating the risk of arrest. “Unfortunately stories like hers are not rare,” Bell said of Glo, noting how Black victims are disproportionately criminalized while reporting crimes.

