Canceled GloRilla Concert Results In $2.5M Lawsuit

Canceled GloRilla Concert Lawsuit Hip Hop News
GloRilla performs as the third opening act during Lil Baby‚Äôs ‚ÄúIt‚Äôs Only Us‚Äù tour at the FedEx Forum in Downtown Memphis Tenn., Thursday Sept. 7, 2023. Stu Boyd II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Esmail Entertainment recently filed a lawsuit against Shaw Management Enterprises over allegedly forged contracts tied to a GloRilla show.

Earlier this year, a Cleveland concert featuring performances from GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and Skilla Baby was announced. Unfortunately, however, the event is now at the center of a $2.5 million legal battle. According to AllHipHop, Esmail Entertainment recently filed a lawsuit against Shaw Management Enterprises, alleging that the promotion group submitted forged contracts.

Allegedly, Shaw Management reached out the Esmail Entertainment just two days after tickets for the concert became available, telling them to stop all marketing efforts without offering an explanation. Esmail proceeded to contact GloRilla's team, only to find out that allegedly, she never signed a contract to perform.

Esmail alleges that negotiations between Shaw Management and Glo's team had not been finalized, and that the femcee refused to sign a contract after learning about the alleged forgery. Over $280K was allegedly wired to Shaw Management by Esmail, and allegedly, only $20K has been returned. Esmail estimates that they allegedly lost roughly $2.5 million in potential ticket revenue.

GloRilla Arrest
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
GloRilla performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GloRilla herself isn't named in the lawsuit, though she has been dealing with some legal trouble of her own lately. In July, she was arrested in Georgia and hit with charges of possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce. She was released on a $22K bond shortly after the arrest, and quickly took to Twitter/X to address it.

"CRAZY!!" she wrote at the time. "My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game. & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis 1. So no I wasn’t  busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home. Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea."

Glo has since received the support of countless fans, peers, and even Democratic Rep. Eric Bell.

