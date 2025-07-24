GloRilla Arrested On Felony Drug Charges In Georgia

GloRilla has been arrested on two drug charges in Georgia, according to a new report from TMZ. Citing jail records, the outlet says she was booked in Forsyth County for possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce on Tuesday. Both charges constitute felonies under the state's law.

Further details on the arrest remain unclear, although GloRilla ultimately posted a $22,000 bond to get out of jail on the same day. She has yet to comment on the arrest.

It's not the first time she's found herself in legal trouble in recent years. Back in April 2024, police arrested her in Gwinnett County on DUI charges. At the time, officers claimed to have seen her make a U-turn at a red light and pulled her over. The vehicle allegedly smelled of marijuana and alcohol. When pressed, Glo admitted to drinking and struggled to pass a field sobriety test.

GloRilla WNBA All-Star Game

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; American rapper GloRilla performs at halftime during the 2025. WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge. Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn. Images

The legal trouble for GloRilla comes after she performed at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game halftime show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. “You know I’m always going to represent for the ladies and I’m excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage,” GloRilla said in a press release. “This one is for the women and athletes who go hard every single day.” On stage at the event, she performed some of her most iconic songs, including "Typa" and "TGIF."