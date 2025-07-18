GloRilla To Grace The Stage At 2025 WNBA All-Star Halftime Show

It's already been a busy few months for GloRilla, and this weekend, she has even more exciting plans. According to AllHipHop, the femcee will be performing at halftime during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis tomorrow (July 19). The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 P.M. ET and is set to air on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+.

The event will take place just days before her first annual "Glo Bash," which is scheduled for July 25 at FedExForum in her hometown of Memphis. She'll be joined by various special guests at the homecoming show. This includes Sexyy Red, BossMan Dlow, Rob49, Muni Long, and more.

GloRilla Lawsuit

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While GloRilla certainly has plenty to celebrate these days, her summer hasn't exactly been all smooth sailing. Last month, she was hit with a lawsuit by a woman named Natalie Henderson, who goes by @slimdabodylast online. The social media influencer filed the suit in Louisiana court, alleging that the rapper used a phrase that she popularized in one of her songs without asking for permission.

The song in question is "Never Find," which appears on Glo's debut album, Glorious. It includes the lyrics, “Natural, no BBL / But I’m still gon’ give him hell.” In 2024, Henderson dropped a song of her own called "All Natural." It includes the lyrics, "All natural, no BBL / Mad hoes go to hell.”

“There are unmistakable similarities between the two works,” Henderson's legal team alleges, per Billboard. “Based upon a side-by-side comparison of the two songs, a layperson could hear similarities in the lyrics, arrangement, melody, core expression, content, and other compositional elements in both songs and conclude that songs are essentially identical.”