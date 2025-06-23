GloRilla showcased a more diverse sound on her successful debut LP "GLORIOUS," and "RAIN DOWN ON ME" was one example of her branching out.

It arrives after GloRilla's most recent solo single "Typa," which samples Keyshia Cole and goes in an R&B direction. It's potentially a lead single for her next album that she's working on already. Per Uproxx, she told live stream viewers, "My next album…I’m working on [it]. I can’t tell y’all exactly when it’s coming, what year it’s coming, but I’m doing something different."

Well, that track is getting the music video treatment today and it shows Glo's reverence for God and all that he does. The visual shows a young GloRilla going to church, making the connection to her beliefs. Moreover, there's shots of a family in need, another being baptized, and a choir-like gathering with Kirk Franklin, Sheard, and Moore.

Overall, it was a hit for Big Glo as it peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 200. It's got hits on hits with songs like "HOW I LOOK," "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," "TGIF," "HOLLON," and more. Moreover, the features were loaded. Her female contemporaries such as Sexyy Red , Latto, Megan Thee Stallion , came along for the aforementioned club-ready moments.

