GloRilla is more than just an artist for party bangers. That's what she proved to a lot of those who checked out her commercial debut album, GLORIOUS. The tape hit streaming platforms on October 11, 2024 and was released via Yo Gotti's CMG and Interscope.
Overall, it was a hit for Big Glo as it peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 200. It's got hits on hits with songs like "HOW I LOOK," "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," "TGIF," "HOLLON," and more. Moreover, the features were loaded. Her female contemporaries such as Sexyy Red, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, came along for the aforementioned club-ready moments.
Then, you had a diverse mixture of singers such as T-Pain, Fridayy, Muni Long, Kierra Sheard, and more. The latter appeared on one of the more surprising tracks on the entire record, "RAIN DOWN ON ME." The Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, and Chandler Moore collab saw GloRilla mix southern trap with gospel and soul for a unique blend.
The track stuck to its religious roots with messages of forgiveness, appreciation, sinning, and more. It's easily one of GloRilla's most vulnerable tracks of her career and it was rewarded with positive reception.
Well, that track is getting the music video treatment today and it shows Glo's reverence for God and all that he does. The visual shows a young GloRilla going to church, making the connection to her beliefs. Moreover, there's shots of a family in need, another being baptized, and a choir-like gathering with Kirk Franklin, Sheard, and Moore.
Overall, the music video does its job tying into the song's themes.
It arrives after GloRilla's most recent solo single "Typa," which samples Keyshia Cole and goes in an R&B direction. It's potentially a lead single for her next album that she's working on already. Per Uproxx, she told live stream viewers, "My next album…I’m working on [it]. I can’t tell y’all exactly when it’s coming, what year it’s coming, but I’m doing something different."