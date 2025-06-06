GloRilla Flips Keyshia Cole Classic To Find Her "Typa" Man In New Track

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 39 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
aHR0cDovL2ltYWdlLmloZWFydC5jb20vaWhyLWluZ2VzdGlvbi1waXBlbGluZS1wcm9kdWN0aW9uLXVtZy8wMDYwMjQ3ODUxMTEyN18yMDI1MDYwNTAyMDM0MDQ1MS8yNGNkMjBmYTAzNTAxZDRmYzRiYmIwNWNiYjZiOTQ2MC5qcGc= aHR0cDovL2ltYWdlLmloZWFydC5jb20vaWhyLWluZ2VzdGlvbi1waXBlbGluZS1wcm9kdWN0aW9uLXVtZy8wMDYwMjQ3ODUxMTEyN18yMDI1MDYwNTAyMDM0MDQ1MS8yNGNkMjBmYTAzNTAxZDRmYzRiYmIwNWNiYjZiOTQ2MC5qcGc=
GloRilla went viral last week with her twerking at her friend's wedding. Glo was a bridesmaid for best friend.

GloRilla is one of the top five hottest acts in today's women's hip-hop, and the popularity can be accredited to her work ethic and personality. In her latest track, "Typa," the Memphis rap star is back on her "hood love" vibes we saw in her previous single, "I Luv Her," featuring T-Pain.

Flipping Keyshia Cole's "Love," Glo turns sorrow into lust as she describes the type of man she wants by her side. In love with the streets, she raps about making love to a hustler. However, Big Glo's love comes with restrictions. No titles.

She admits that she is outside and wants her type of man to do the same. They recognize their options and don't mind it. When they are together, nothing else matters. The new song comes after Latto alluded to GloRilla and Complex personality could be a possible item.

Glo and Speedy have been seen courtside at a game. However, Speedy made a joke last week that he was back outside. No word if the two have ever dated or were in a relationship.

GloRilla continues to ride the wave of her debut album, Glorious. She finished up the album's tour earlier this year. She has collaborated with other women in hip-hop such as Anycia and Karrahbooo.

It's no word if "Typa" will make her next album yet. She has mentioned a desire to work with country singer Jelly Roll on her next album. The megastar has expressed the same interest.

More: Chxrry Becomes The "Main Character" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

"Typa" - GloRilla

Quotable Lyrics:

I be in my section, he be in his
We can go bottle for bottle in this bitch
Strip club stuntin', I'ma stunt harder
We can go dollar for dollar in this bitch (Uh-huh)


More: Clipse Storms Back Into Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Lisa Lake/Getty Images Pop Culture GloRilla Reponds To Internet Haters, "Life's Great, P*ssy Still Good" 10.3K
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 Music GloRilla Samples Boosie Badazz's Iconic Song, "Wipe Me Down," For New Snippet 3.1K
GloRilla GLORIOUS New Album Review Hip Hop News Reviews GloRilla "GLORIOUS" Album Review 2.2K
The BRIT Awards 2023 - Show Music Harry Styles Hit In The Face With An Object During Show 503