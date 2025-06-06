GloRilla is one of the top five hottest acts in today's women's hip-hop, and the popularity can be accredited to her work ethic and personality. In her latest track, "Typa," the Memphis rap star is back on her "hood love" vibes we saw in her previous single, "I Luv Her," featuring T-Pain.

Flipping Keyshia Cole's "Love," Glo turns sorrow into lust as she describes the type of man she wants by her side. In love with the streets, she raps about making love to a hustler. However, Big Glo's love comes with restrictions. No titles.

She admits that she is outside and wants her type of man to do the same. They recognize their options and don't mind it. When they are together, nothing else matters. The new song comes after Latto alluded to GloRilla and Complex personality could be a possible item.

Glo and Speedy have been seen courtside at a game. However, Speedy made a joke last week that he was back outside. No word if the two have ever dated or were in a relationship.

GloRilla continues to ride the wave of her debut album, Glorious. She finished up the album's tour earlier this year. She has collaborated with other women in hip-hop such as Anycia and Karrahbooo.

It's no word if "Typa" will make her next album yet. She has mentioned a desire to work with country singer Jelly Roll on her next album. The megastar has expressed the same interest.

"Typa" - GloRilla

