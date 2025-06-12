Deitrick Haddon Admits He’s Disappointed GloRilla Won BET Gospel Award

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: In this image released on August 3, 2024, Deitrick Haddon poses in the press room during the 39th Annual Stellar Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
According to Deitrick Haddon, GloRilla's latest win indicates that the gospel industry needs "a complete reset.”

Earlier this week, gospel singer Deitrick Haddon took to social media to express his disappointment with the BET Awards' Best Gospel/Inspirational Artist of 2025. GloRilla took home the award thanks to her song "Rain Down On Me" featuring Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, and Chandler Moore. According to Haddon, this is an indicator that the entire gospel music industry is in serious need of an overhaul.

“The gospel music industry needs an overhaul. Period," he explained in a video shared by The Shade Room. "After last night’s show, it’s an indicator that we just need a complete reset.”

“It’s hard to watch the Bobby Jones Gospel Award being given to somebody that’s not in our space,” he continued. “No disrespect to the artist, but that’s not the space she’s in.” Haddon went on in his caption, venting his frustrations with the current state of the gospel industry.

GloRilla BET Awards 2025

“We can’t keep honoring the same few people every year and expect the genre to grow,” he wrote. “I’ve heard the cries behind the scenes. People are tired. The culture is shifting, but the system is stuck. Gospel music deserves better. The next generation deserves better. We all do.”

Haddon's take has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some believe that he has a solid point, others are coming to Glo's defense.

“I agree .. there was NO reason she should’ve won a gospel award it’s so many young gospel singers that could’ve gotten the recognition,” one Instagram user writes. “That song is good and features Kirk Franklin. Get over it! Sinners have soul too!” another claims.

At the time of writing, GloRilla has not responded to Haddon's remarks.

“It’s a blessing to get the Gospel award first because I owe it all to God,” she said onstage while accepting her award. “Shout out to Kirk Franklin. I’m not gon’ lie, I was kind of scared to ask him for a feature on this song because ya’ll know how I be rapping. When he said ‘yes,’ I was so excited, I had this song in the vault for so long.”

